Washington DC [US], October 13 (ANI): The trailer for 'Wonder Man,' Marvel's new Disney+ series, has finally dropped.

According to Variety, the show stars Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who dreams of playing his childhood hero, Wonder Man. The story takes a meta approach, following Simon as he tries to balance fame, failure, and the struggles of Hollywood while chasing his big break.

The trailer, shared on Sunday, shows Simon learning that filmmaker Von Kovak, played by Zlatko Buric, is remaking the classic Wonder Man movie. Hoping to land the role, Simon meets fellow actor Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley, whom fans will remember from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The series also features X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Arian Moayed, and Olivia Thirlby. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing Shang-Chi, co-created and produced the show with Andrew Guest of Hawkeye and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame. Cretton also directed the first episode.

Based on the Marvel Comics character created in 1964 by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck, Wonder Man tells the story of Simon Williams, the son of a wealthy businessman who gains ionic superpowers after a deal gone wrong with Baron Zemo. In the comics, he starts off as a villain before joining the Avengers and later becomes an actor in Los Angeles.

Originally expected to release in December, Wonder Man will now premiere on Disney+ on January 27, 2025. (ANI)

