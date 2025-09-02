Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed a lesser-known chapter of her life, her part-time jobs in the US before entering films. The 38-year-old actress, who joined LinkedIn last month and has already gained over 50,000 followers, shared that she once worked at a Starbucks coffee shop and as a sandwich maker at Einstein Bros Bagels while studying at Boston University in 2005-06. Shraddha Kapoor Makes LinkedIn Debut; Check Out Her First Post After Account Was Flagged As ‘Fake’.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Work Experience – See Post

Shraddha Kapoor Worked at Starbucks and Made Bagels

From October to December 2005, she worked as a barista at Starbucks. "I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise," she wrote in her work description. From January to March 2006, she worked as a sandwich maker, adding with pride, "Made bagels, really good ones."

Fans React to Shraddha Kapoor’s LinkedIn Revelation

The revelation went viral after a screengrab was shared on Reddit. One user commented, “Even she had to earn side income through a part-time job in the US. Struggle is real.” Another wrote, “Looks like the struggle was more for the Barista customers.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s Journey From Boston to Bollywood

Shraddha studied psychology at Boston University but dropped out when she was offered her debut film Teen Patti (2009), which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley. Although the film flopped, her big breakthrough came with Aashiqui 2 in 2011, setting her on the path to stardom. She is now a co-founder of Palmonas, a retail luxury goods and jewellery brand she joined last year. Her LinkedIn profile also lists her as a self-employed actor since 2009. Shraddha was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the highest-grossing Hindi film in India this year. Before that, she starred in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was also a box office hit.

Shraddha Kapoor’s LinkedIn Flagged As Fake!

For those who don’t know, when she first joined LinkedIn, her account was flagged as fake. “Dear LinkedIn, I’m not able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me?” she wrote on Instagram, sharing her frustration with a dash of humour.

