Seoul, Nov 8 (PTI) Renowned South Korean violinist Sujin Han says her introduction to Indian music happened decades ago through famous American violinist Yehudi Menuhin's collaborations with Indian sitar virtuoso Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Menuhin and Shankar released an album titled 'West Meets East' (1967) in the UK. It was recorded months after their successful duet in June 1966 at the Bath Musical Festival, where they had played some of the material.

Han, who attended Yehudi Menuhin Music School in the UK's Surrey at age nine, said she has been interested in exploring Indian music since encountering the duo's work.

"It isn't a personal experience. But Menuin, the legendary violinist, was famous for his collaborations with Ravi Shankar. That was the first thing I heard about India and Indian music. I've been really interested in it since then," the musician told PTI in a group interview held at the Korea Press Center here.

Regarded as one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, Menuhin had a long association and deep friendship with Shankar, who spearheaded the worldwide spread of Indian music and had a major influence on Western musicians like The Beatles.

Admitting that she has little knowledge about the current classical music scene in India, Han said she would be happy to tour the country in future.

"I would love to come to India for a concert," she added.

In the last few years, mainstream pop groups such as BTS, EXO, and Blackpink, among others have emerged as the face of South Korea's music. The influence of Western culture has also resulted in the rising interest in European classical music in the country.

But classical music is not everyone's cup of tea is a common perception across the globe and South Korea is no different. The term "classical" has class in it and seperates classical music from other genres, believes Han.

"This term can be a barrier. You may feel this type of music is difficult to understand, that perhaps it is something that's not in my realm. But it's not like that, (classical) music is for everyone whatever ethnicity, class, age or gender... That's a beautiful thing about music," she said.

The multiple award-winning violinist also encouraged the practice of listening to music sans categorisation.

"Music has a far greater power than words or visual arts. With the latter you see, process through the brain, and then it comes to the heart. Whereas music, it comes straight into the soul.

"Maybe we should first get rid of the connotations that come with these words. Classical, pop, everything. I know it won't be easy... But we can try and listen with an open mind," she added.

Not a fan of Korean pop, Han said the two genres can "learn" a lot from each other.

"Pop stems from classical but it grows faster in short term (something classical can draw from). Wheras, pop can learn story development from classical. Collaboration is the best way forward," the 35-year-old violinist said.

Korea-born Han migrated to the UK at the age of two after her father enrolled to pursue a doctorate in London.

"Both my mother and grandmother are violinists. My mother wanted me to be a musician and my father wanted me to follow in his footsteps. But my father's dreams shattered when I picked up the violin," she quipped.

However, a genetic condition rendered her "completely deaf in her left ear".

"I would have a really tough time understanding what was going around in the classes... My parents were heartbroken when the teacher told them that I apparently couldn't hear very well."

But that didn't stop her from giving a recital at London's Wigmore Hall, an essential port of call for many of the classical music world's leading stars, at the age of 12. Or, from becoming the first Korean and youngest musician at 15 to secure second place at the Wieniawski International Competition, organised in honour of the titular Polish virtuoso and composer.

"Music has healing powers... One can regain the hope to live by listening to it," added Han, who has graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in London and Germany's Kronberg Academy as the best performer. PTI RDS SHD

