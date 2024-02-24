Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Finally, the first song 'Zindagi Tere Naam' from 'Yodha' movie featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's romantic moments has been unveiled.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "It's all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha, in cinemas on March 15. Song out now!"

The lyrics of the song are penned by Kaushal Kishore and it is sung by Vishal Mishra.

From drinking tea together to enjoying a bike ride, Sidharth and Raashii weaved magic in their romantic moments captured against the backdrop of mountains.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film.

Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with the official teaser.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the teaser video, Sidharth is seen as a commando on a thrilling rescue operation. He can be seen fighting terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha plays, who is also in the lead role, dons the responsibility of a cabin crew person.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on an OTT platform. (ANI)

