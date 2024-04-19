Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Director Zack Snyder appeared on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast to promote the second installment of his Rebel Moon films for Netflix.

During the conversation, host Josh Horowitz inquired if it was true that the studio wanted Tom Hanks or Adam Driver to play the villain in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think I did talk to Adam on the phone, yeah," he said of the rumoured castings. "Leonardo DiCaprio, I talked to him about it."

While Snyder ultimately went with Jesse Eisenberg as Lex, starring opposite Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman, he revealed the 'Titanic' star "had a lot of great ideas, actually, just in the meeting.

"I think, in the end, he was like, 'Eh, I don't know.' But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character," the director shared. "In a lot of ways, I think he was the one that mentioned to me this idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point."

Snyder explored DiCaprio's idea that Superman could fight his allies in both his 2017 film Justice League, as well as 2021's Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', which was the filmmaker's extended version that came in at four hours and two minutes.

'Batman v Superman' wasn't the first time the Killers of the 'Flower Moon' star was in the conversation to play someone in a superhero film. David S. Goyer, who co-wrote Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, previously told Horowitz that DiCaprio was also in talks to play a part in those films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

