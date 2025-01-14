Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): The year marked actor Zahan Kapoor's debut in the world of web series with the much-anticipated show 'Black Warrant'. The series, based on true events, follows the story of Sunil Gupta and his experiences as a jailer in Tihar Jail.

While its storyline and complex characters are being liked by viewers, the cast and crew recently sat down with ANI to share their thoughts and experiences working on the show.

Also Read | 'Loveyapa': Khushi Kapoor To Deliver a Powerful 8-Minute Monologue in Upcoming Romcom - Reports.

Zahan Kapoor, who plays a key role in Black Warrant, expressed his happiness after the release of the series.

He said, "After the release, everyone is happy, my family and all. They liked my work." He went on to share that his family and friends were pleased with his work, which brought him great joy.

Also Read | 'Sookshmadarshini' Explained: From Manuel's 'Monitor Lizard' Party to Diana's Voice-Note, Decoding 15 Burning Questions From Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph's Suspense Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

When asked about how he chooses his projects, Zahan shared his thoughts. "I am not selective. I do whatever work comes my way. Maybe after this, more opportunities will come. I will be very happy to do lots more work," he said.

Rahul Bhat, who plays the character of DSP Rajesh Tomar in the series, spoke about his role. He said, "You play the way you play all the characters. I mean, it's for the audience to decide whether they love him or hate him or whatever. I played Rajesh Tomar. He is the character. This is what he is. And he must have some complaints from his own life, and he has his own philosophy on how he runs this jail. It is not an easy job."

Sidhant Gupta, another key actor in the series, talked about his character and the psychological challenges he faced in playing his role.

The actor, who plays the infamous 'Charles Sobhraj' in the series, said, "What was complicated was the psychology. The rest of it just followed. I wanted to have fun with it because otherwise, it gets too dark for me."

Black Warrant is based on the real-life experiences of Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and his journey as a jailer. The series also touches on prison life's complex political and human aspects. Through its gritty yet human-centered narrative, Black Warrant shows how the lives of inmates, some of whom may be innocent, are affected by a flawed system.

Satyanshu Singh shared his perspective on the story and said, "I have never written anything like this, so during the research, I realized that 80 to 90 percent of the inmates are innocent. So looking at inmates with hatred or anger doesn't make sense. The system is flawed in many ways."

The series, which premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2025, is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. It is presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Andolan Production and Confluence Media. The series is inspired by the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)