Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has come up with a new show titled 'Love Life Lafde'.

As per Zakir, the audience will get a chance to hear some "real conversations" on the show.

"The OG Sakht Launda is back, bigger, funnier, and more real than ever before! This isn't just another comedy special--this is Love Life Lafde, my own talk show. We will talk about everything --from the unspoken rules of friendship to dating disasters, and of course, chasing those big, crazy dreams that we all keep running after. We will invite our friends on the show who will bring their experiences and fun stories to the table. You get to be a part of it by sending us your problems and stories. The Sakht Launda may have been tough on the outside, but this time it's all about real conversations--jo life ke har lafde ko honestly aur humare style mein samjhaayenge, with a whole lot of laughs along the way," he said in a press note.

Zakir's 'Love Life Lafde' is streaming on JioHotstar. He has collaborated with personalities like Tanmay Bhat, Barkha Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Zareen Khan, Farah Khan, Parul Gulati, and others for his new talk show. (ANI)

