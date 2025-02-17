Rumours of feuds inside the Babbar family have been going on for quite some time now. Amid this, Prateik Babbar, son of Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, married the love of his life, Priya Banerjee, on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025. The duo exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Prateik's mother, Smita Patil's Bandra residence. The couple took to their Instagram handles to share dreamy moments from their special day. However, Raj Babbar and his family's absence at their wedding grabbed headlines. Priya Banerjee has now reacted on the matter. Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day; Actor Kisses Bride in First Pics From Their Stunning Wedding!.

Priya Banerjee on Babbar Family’s Absence at Her Wedding With Prateik Babbar

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priya Banerjee broke her silence on the Babbar family's absence during her wedding and that no family members were missing from the celebrations, pointing out that Prateik's maternal aunts, grandparents and her own parents were present at the wedding. She said, "Our families were there, including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nan-nani and everyone who mattered and is family was with us. And there was absolutely nobody who is family was missing."

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding Pictures

About being married to Prateik, Priya said, "Honestly, being married to Prateik and being married doesn't feel any different. We have been together for a very long time. It has been almost five years we've been living under the same roof. More than that, I feel that I've known him forever." It feels the same." Speaking about why the couple planned for an intimate wedding, the actress said, "We are simple and genuine folks, and that's how I wanted our wedding to be." Juhi Babbar Soni Opens Up on Babbar Family Not Being Invited to Prateik Babbar’s Wedding With Priya Banerjee, Says ‘No Matter What, Hum Ek Hi Baap Ki Aulaad Hai’.

Prateik's father, Raj Babbar, half-brother Aarya Babbar and half-sister Juhi Babbar Soni were not a part of their wedding. For the uninformed, Aarya and Juhi are Raj Babbar's children from his first marriage with Nadira Babbar.

