Actor Zazie Beetz is in negotiations to join the upcoming Joker sequel Folie a Deux. According to Variety, if the deal goes through Beetz will reprise her role of Sophie Dumond, a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Joker 2 - Folie a Deux: Joker Sequel Confirmed by Todd Phillips, Shares Pic of Joaquin Phoenix Reading Script's Draft.

The upcoming film is a "musical" follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study Joker, which was released in 2019. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver. Lady Gaga to Star Alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker Sequel.

Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice. Production on Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's Bullet Train.

