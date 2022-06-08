There had been a lot of talk recently about whether fans may be getting a Joker 2. Todd Phillips now confirmed that there will indeed be a sequel to the movie by sharing a post of actor Joaquin Phoenix reading a draft of the script on Instagram. The movie Joker is about a man named Arthur Fleck who made his living as a clown and lived with his sick mother. But after society shuns him and labels him a freak, he decides to adopt a life filled with violence and chaos. Todd Phillips Asked By David Zaslav to Act As An Advisor For DC Movies Following the Success of Joker - Reports

View tweet below:

Todd Phillips confirms that a sequel to 'JOKER' is officially in the works. Phillips also posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading a draft of the sequel's script. (via https://t.co/1BcKCNlXfk) pic.twitter.com/EtwoRBEOtU — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)