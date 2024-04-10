Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) ZEE5 on Wednesday said "Kaam Chalu Hai", a film featuring Rajpal Yadav, will release on the streamer on April 19.

Directed by Palash Muchhal, the film will mark the second collaboration of the filmmaker with the actor after 2022's "Ardh".

"Kaam Chalu Hai" will be available for free streaming on ZEE 5. It also stars Giaa Manek.

According to the makers, the film is a thought-provoking drama shedding light on the reality of road accidents caused by potholes across the country.

"Kaam Chalu Hai" is produced by Baseline Ventures under the banner Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films.

