Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who will be soon seen in Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently appeared on the chat show No Filter Neha during the finale episode. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba Shoots at Howrah Bridge in Kolkata (View Pics).

The actor revealed that, after years of hustle in the industry, he finally has time for love. He even asked the show host, Neha Dhupia, to find someone for him.

In a fun segment on No Filter Neha Season 6, when asked by Neha if Kartik is single and ready for a relationship, he said: “Right now I am fully single. It’s been a while that I have been away from any kind of relationship. Matlab, it’s thoda sa cliche answer, but actually, I have been really focusing on my film Chandu Champion aur ussmein bohot sara focus ki zaroorat thi.” Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Share Warm Hug at Airport After Attending an Event Together in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

“Jis tarikhe se ussmein chizein thi jo maine pehele kabhi ki nahi thi. And I gave two years of prep, so 2 saal se dedh saal se yahi film dimag mai chal rahi hai toh woh time hi nahi mila, woh regime, routine, har chiz bohot monotonous ek robotic lifestyle mein mai ja raha tha, which actually helped me a lot also. Now let’s see, and let’s wait and watch. Now I have time for love. Find someone for me, Neha,” he added. No Filter Neha season 6 is available on JioTV and JioTV+.

