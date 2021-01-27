Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): American actor Zendaya recently revealed that she is fine by being known as a 'Disney kid'.

According to E!News, Zendaya appeared for a virtual discussion with 'Promising Young Woman' actor Carey Mulligan on 'Variety's Actors on Actor's series. During the conversation, Mulligan asked the star why it is that Zendaya still considers herself a 'Disney kid,' even after winning an Emmy. She remarked, "You surely can't think of yourself as a Disney kid now."

But, as the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star explained, "The thing is, I am. And to a degree, I am grateful for that. That's where I started, and I learned so much from that experience."

"It's just kind of been this slow progression, and I am happy that it's all been to prove it to myself and not to anybody else, you know?" she continued. "I embrace it a little bit. It's part of my heritage to a degree."

Not that Zendaya hasn't been worried about the perceived limitations it could place on her career. She shared her shock over being cast in 'Euphoria,' noting that she started out as a poppy teen in Disney Channel's 'Shake It Up', but the gritty show's director Sam Levinson still thought she could play an angsty Rue.

As said by Zendaya, "He must have seen something in me."

As reported by E!News, Sam's confidence in her acting abilities made her more willing to take a risk on starring in Euphoria, something that she was apprehensive about because of her start on Disney.

"I've always felt that I could bring things to the table: that I could be creative and free to try things, and put out bad ideas," she explained.

"Because of the Disney kid thing, I get scared of that kind of thing."

As per E!News, Carey related to Zendaya in feeling like appearances have affected the roles she's taken on. (ANI)

