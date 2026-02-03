Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): A24 has released new posters for 'The Drama', offering a striking first look at Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in a wedding story that appears to be unravelling beneath the surface.

The wedding-themed visual hints at emotional turmoil for the couple at the centre of the upcoming film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 3, 2026.

The newly unveiled posters continue a visual narrative introduced earlier.

While the first image depicts the couple seemingly content on their wedding day, the subsequent posters isolate each character in moments of visible distress, suggesting that all is not well.

In a post on Instagram, A24 said, "You are cordially invited to THE DRAMA. Official trailer tomorrow."

Plot details for 'The Drama' remain largely under wraps. The official synopsis describes a couple facing a crisis in the days leading up to their wedding after unexpected revelations disrupt what one partner believed they knew about the other, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, 'The Drama' marks the filmmaker's fourth feature and his second collaboration with A24.

Borgli is best known for the Golden Globe-nominated 'Dream Scenario' (2023), starring Nicolas Cage.

The film is produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, alongside Borgli and Tyler Campellone of Dilemma Films, with A24 backing the project.

The ensemble cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Michael Abbott Jr, Sydney Lemmon, YaYa Gosselin, Peyton Jackson and Zoe Winters, though details about their roles have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Pattinson also have major projects in the pipeline, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three, according to Variety. (ANI)

