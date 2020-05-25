Entertenment News | Cameron Diaz to Be ‘selective' About Work, Wants to Focus on Her Baby

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 25 (PTI) Hollywood star Cameron Diaz wants to focus on her daughter Raddix and will be selective about her professional endeavours.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor is enjoying her time away from the spotlight with her family.

"Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix. Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break.

"Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now. Cameron plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it's all about family," a source told the publication.

The 47-year-old actor's last movie role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 film "Annie" , in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne.

Diaz announced in January that she and husband Benji Madden have become parents to baby girl.

The actor had decided to retire from acting two years ago. However in a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman for Harper's BAZAAR UK, the "Charlie's Angels" star said she is "never going to say never," when it comes to her potential return to the big screen. PTI

