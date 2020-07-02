London, Jul 2 (PTI) Hollywood star Charlize Theron has revealed that most people have been pronouncing her name wrong since time immemorial.

During an appearance on "The One Show", the South Africa-born actor settled the score regarding her name once and for all.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan On Films Releasing Online: 'The Experience Of Going To A Movie Hall Cannot Be Matched By An OTT Platform'.

When presenter Gethin Jones pointed out that many fans pronounce her surname with the emphasis on the 'ther' or the 'on', Theron said, "The truth of the matter is those are not even remotely close to the real pronunciation."

The Oscar winner then revealed that her surname is pronounced 'Throne', with a slight roll of the 'r' minus the depth on the 'h'.

Also Read | Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings May Be Next In Line to Resume Filming by the End of July in Australia.

Asked whether her name is Afrikaans, Theron told host Alex Jones her name is French in origin.

The actor will next be seen in Netflix project, "The Old Guard", which starts streaming from July 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)