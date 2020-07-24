Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) Taraji P Henson might soon return to her "Empire" roots with a spin-off series based on her character of Loretha "Cookie" Lyon.

According to Variety, the actor is reuniting with the 20th Century Fox TV for the potential series.

The project is part of a two-year first-look deal Henson has signed with the network.

"Empire", created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, also featured Terence Howard. The show concluded its six season run in April this year.

The story centers on the fictional hip hop music and entertainment company Empire Entertainment, and the drama among the members of the founders' family as they fight for control of it.

The plot details are not known for Henson's spin-off series but it will apparently "follow what's next for Cookie".

Strong is writing the series alongside Stacy A. Littlejohn and Yolonda Lawrence, with Sanaa Hamri on board to direct.

Henson will also executive produce the spinoff with Strong, Littlejohn, Lawrence, Daniels and Hamri. PTI

