Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Actor Kartik Aaryan's action film with director Om Raut has been put on hold as the makers want to shoot the film abroad, which won't be possible for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3D action film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, was to be shot in India and various locations abroad. However, the makers have decided to take up the project at a later date.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo: Rohit Shetty Promises New Episodes Packed With Action, Thrill and Entertainment (Watch Video).

"We are doing it (film) later. It is on hold because the film involves a lot of foreign shoot and we can't shoot abroad. The team was to shoot in Hong Kong but it can't happen due to coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were other places also. It is a cutting edge action film," a source close to the film told PTI.

Raut made his directorial debut as director earlier this year with "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol. The period action film grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Release on Diwali and Ranveer Singh's 83 to Hit the Theatres on Christmas This Year?.

The untitled film with Aaryan was his next Bollywood venture.

The team is now making changes in the script as they are still committed to make the action movie.

"They both (Aaryan and Raut) are committed to the film. They want to make the film. The team will have to change the script because it is not possible (to shoot in Hong Kong)," the source said.

The shoot of Aaryan's another film with director Anees Bazmee -- "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" -- was also affected as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country, when the team was filming in Lucknow in March.

The actor will also feature in the much-anticipated sequel to 2008 blockbuster "Dostana".

The film, to be directed by debutant filmmaker Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar, will also star Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Laksh Lalwani in the lead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)