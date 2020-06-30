Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of television serials and shows were put on hold. However, now it's been a while when the government has given permission to shoot but only if safety measures are taken into consideration. One such show which stopped airing fresh episodes was Colors TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Well, as now everything is coming back to normalcy slowly and steadily, even the makers of the reality show have decided to start airing new episodes of KKK 10. As the host of the show, Rohit Shetty has teased fans with a new promo of KKK and must say it's thrilling. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?

The promo starts with TV star Karan Patel seen performing a dangerous stunt while juggling between two cars in the air. As we move ahead, the action turns into laughter and we see Shetty plotting a scary prank on Karishma Tanna. Later, we also see everyone's favourite, Tejasswi Prakash being made fun of as usual. This is a big announcement by the makers for sure as fans of the fear factor waited for this since quite a long time. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Warns Tejasswi Prakash Of Elimination After Her Favouritism Jibe (Watch Video).

Check Out Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo Below:

As per a few reports, the finale of the reality show was supposedly going to take place in Bangkok. But due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, the plan got cancelled and now the finale is said to be shot in Mumbai's Film City. Stay tuned!

