Entertenment News | Rebel Wilson Aims to Slim Down to 75 Kg: I'm Working Hard

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) Actor-comic Rebel Wilson has set herself a weight loss target as she plans to get down to 75 kg by year end.

In an Instagram post, the "Pitch Perfect" star shared a motivational message for her over 7.9 million followers on Tuesday.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Releases a Powerful Short Film On Body Shaming Titled 'Not My Responsibility' (Watch Video).

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day... I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way," Wilson, 40, wrote alongside a photo of hers.

The Australian actor also discussed her personal and professional goals for the year 2020.

Also Read | AbRam Khan Birthday: 7 Times When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khanâ€™s Little Bundle Of Joy Won Netizensâ€™ Hearts With His Cute Smile! (Watch Videos).

"What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!

"Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks - but I'm working hard (sic)," Wilson concluded her post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)