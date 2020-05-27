Billie Eilish Releases a Powerful Short Film On Body Shaming Titled 'Not My Responsibility' (Watch Video)

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish has now released her short film titled 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY' on YouTube. Earlier, the Grammy-Award Winning artist had debuted this short during her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour in Miami this year. The short film is known to send a powerful message about body shaming. The video is set to an amazing electronic music score with Eilish narrating a strong message. In the film, Billie is seen stripping down to her bra and then sinking into water as she speaks, “We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more; if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?"Billie Eilish Turns Cover Girl for Vogue March Edition; ‘Spring Awakening’ Issue Elegantly Presents Popstar in True Signature Style.

In the short film, Eilish is seen saying, "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me — but I feel you watching."Eilish was forced to postpone much of her North American tour due to coronavirus. The spoken-word track is too powerful to miss.

Check Out the Short Film Here:

The short film has received an amazing response from her fans who are more than proud of her for sending out such a powerful message. Amid the quarantine, Eilish has done several livestream events, including the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together At Home concert. All You Need to Know About the Bad Guy Singer, Billie Eilish Who Made History At Grammys 2020.

As for her tour, Eilish announced that she would be postponing all remaining tour dates of the ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour. Earlier, she was scheduled to make her return to the UK in July.