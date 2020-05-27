AbRam Khan Birthday: 7 Times When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Little Bundle Of Joy Won Netizens’ Hearts With His Cute Smile! (Watch Videos)

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan youngest son AbRam Khan celebrates his seventh birthday today. Happiest birthday to this little bundle of joy! AbRam is not only one of the cutest star kids, but he is also one of the most loved munchkin of tinsel town. He has always won netizens’ hearts with his cute smile and sheer innocence. It is not that often we get to catch a glimpse of AbRam, but whenever this little kiddo has stepped out of his abode with his family, the paparazzi never misses to catch the best moments of his. AbRam Khan Birthday: 7 Pics of Shah Rukh Khan With His Son That Scream LOVE.

There are have been tons of occasions when AbRam Khan’s pictures and videos set the internet ablaze. One really cannot take their eyes off this seven-year-old. Be it his videos from his annual day performance at school or him asking the paparazzi not to click his pictures or having fun with his father on cricket playground, these videos have gone viral instantly. And these are in fact some of the cutest videos of the baby boy who has won hearts and brought a smile on everyone’s face. On AbRam Khan’s birthday, let’s take a look at the seven videos that made us all go awww… AbRam Khan Birthday Special: Cute Pictures of Mini Shah Rukh Khan That Will Melt Your Heart!

AbRam Playing With His Cool Dad On Field

AbRam's Performance At His School Annual Function

The Time When Not SRK But His Baby Boy Stole The Limelight

Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! pic.twitter.com/T7eLzBuC9Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

When This Cutie Requested Paparazzi To Make Some Way

When The Father-Son Duo Made An Appearance During Eid

Airport Diaries

This Baby Boy Knows How To Win Hearts

AbRam Khan also has two adorable siblings – Aryan and Suhana. There are numerous pictures of this little star kid with his brother and sister and the trio can be seen having a great time with each other. On this special day, fans hope that the Khans would release some cute pictures on the internet of AbRam. Here’s wishing AbRam tons of love and happiness. Happy Birthday, AbRam!