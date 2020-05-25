Entertenment News | Selma Blair's Mother Molly Cooke Dies

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 25 (PTI) Actor Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother, judge Molly Cooke who passed away over the weekend at her home.

The "Lost in Space" star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news.

"I worship you, Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick, striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself," Blair, 47, wrote.

The actor also shared a black-and-white throwback of her mother from her wedding day.

"My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse, my prize. My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze," she said of Cooke, who was loved by friends and family alike.

"Because we want to say you were an original. A great. I love you mother. I hold you from here. Go with god. Oceans of love. Baby bear, the original saintly," Blair added.

The actor is the youngest of four daughters of Cooke and attorney Elliot I Beitner, who passed away in 2012.

Blair's parents divorced when she was 23. PTI

