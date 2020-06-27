Patna, Jun 27 (PTI) Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, while a foundation named after him will be set up to support budding talents in various fields, his family said on Saturday.

The 'shraddh' ceremony of the 34-year-old actor whose body was found in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, was held on Saturday.

The Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts of Rajput will be maintained "to keep his memories alive", the family said in a statement.

"His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there," the statement said.

His books, telescope, flight-simulator and other articles would be displayed in the memorial.

"To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports," the statement said.

"He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family," it said.

