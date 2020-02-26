Entry, Exit Gates at 5 Metro Stations in North-East Delhi Opened

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Entry and exit gates at all five metro stations in North-East Delhi, which were closed in view of violence in the area have been opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday."Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," DMRC tweeted. Five Delhi Metro stations in the North-East district -- Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were shut down in view of the violent clashes over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime, Satish Golcha, said that protestors have left sites of protest in Jaffrabad and Maujpur and the situation is under control.On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.At least 13 people lost their lives and around 190 have been injured in the violence. (ANI)

