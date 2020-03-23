Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala to Be Transformed into COVID-19 Treatment Center

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery is going to be transformed into a full-fledged coronavirus treatment centre.From now on, only the emergency Out Patient (OP) wing and dialysis unit will work at the hospital.Women and children undergoing treatment in the OP section at the hospital will be shifted to the nearest government health center. The district is currently giving treatment for 12 COVID-19 patients. The district has 23 persons in Isolation Wards and 3961 persons in homes under surveillance. (ANI)

