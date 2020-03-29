EU Pledges 250 Mln Euros to Tunisia's Coronavirus Fight

Tunis, Mar 29 (AFP) The EU announced Saturday that it would grant 250 million euros to Tunisia to help fight the deadly new coronavirus and the adverse socioeconomic effects of a lockdown.
The bloc's enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi pledged the aid in a telephone call with Tunisia's foreign minister Noureddine Erray, according to a joint statement by the EU delegation in Tunis and the ministry.
Tunisia has so far declared five deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, among 227 people confirmed to have been infected by the virus.
A nighttime curfew came into effect on March 18, and daytime restrictions were imposed last Sunday, limiting movements to those of "extreme necessity". (AFP)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)