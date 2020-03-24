European Commission President Praised PM Modi for Taking Early Measures to Contain Coronavirus Spread in India

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the latter praised the Indian leader for taking early measures to prevent a rapid spread of coronavirus in India. During her conversation with Prime Minister Modi, the European Commission's President also expressed her appreciation for the assistance rendered to the European citizens in India amid coronavirus crisis.Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed condolences over the loss of life in the European Union due to COVID-19. "PM expressed his condolences on the loss of life in the European Union due to COVID19. He emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic. PM also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement."Ms. Von Der Leyen mentioned that the Prime Minister's leadership in taking early measures has been the key to preventing a rapid spread of the disease in India. She also expressed her appreciation for the assistance rendered to the European citizens in India in this situation," it added.The two leaders discussed the global situation in the context of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic.The prime minister also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection."He emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic. PM also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection," it added.More than 10,000 people have been killed by coronavirus across the European continent. According to India's Health Ministry, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 509.Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city in December, has so far affected people in about 190 countries, with over 14,000 fatalities. It has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, the shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market.The virus epicentre has now shifted to Europe, according to the WHO.As the COVID-19 is unfolding, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the coronavirus will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as the 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. (ANI)

