Faf Plays a Big Role for South Africa: Quinton De Kock

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): South African skipper Quinton de Kock praised Faf du Plessis, who has not played in an ODI match since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, saying that the latter 'plays a big role' for them."Faf plays a big role for us. From the leadership point of view, he is here to help a lot of the young guys in our team. He still adds a lot of value for us and he also knows that he has a lot of value to give to this team," De Kock said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday."So, it is great to have him around. His experience that he has learned over the years would be a big help for this series for us," he added.Du Plessis will play his first ODI match since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Leading the team in the premier tournament, Du Plessis had scored 100 in Proteas' last match in the World Cup against Australia.De Kock acknowledged the threat that the Indian team can possess but said his side is coming with a lot of confidence as they recently whitewashed Australia in a three-match ODI series."India has become an unbelievable team, they have got great bowlers and great batsmen but we are coming in with a lot of confidence and I am sure that we will have a good series," DeKock said.As concerns over the coronavirus are rising in India, De Kock stressed that maintaining personal hygiene is an imperative thing."Hygiene is a big thing. Washing hands and just making sure of maintaining personal hygiene and I think you will be alright," he said.South Africa will play three ODIs against India and the first match will be played in Dharamshala on March 12. (ANI)

