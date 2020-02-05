Family of Indian Student Stabbed in Canada Crowdfunding to Meet Expenses for Toronto Trip

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The family of the Indian student who was stabbed in Canada is raising funds to meet expenses for their trip to the North American country as they flew to Toronto on Tuesday."We are raising funds through crowdfunding to meet expenses. People can help us this way," Albert Rajkumar, father of the 24-year-old Angeline Rachel told ANI.Rachel, a student at York University was stabbed on January 23 in Toronto.Giving an update of her health status, the father said, "Doctors tell us about our daughter and they are surprised with her speedy recovery. Canadian Police are waiting for us. My elder daughter is taking care of Rachel at the hospital."Albert also thanked both central and Tamil Nadu governments for helping the family get visas and tickets for a trip to Canada.Earlier, the family had requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials to assist them with the issuance of a visa at the earliest so that they could meet their daughter who was in a critical condition in a hospital in Toronto after getting stabbed on January 23.The incident was brought to light by a Twitter user, Ronald, who had reached out to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to seek his help in the matter. Soon after the plight of the family cropped up, Jaishankar directed his ministry officials to arrange a visa for the victim's family. (ANI)

