Vin Diesel took the world by storm when he announced that the tenth Fast and Furious film titles Fast X has started filming. Now recently, he took to Instagram to pen an emotional post. In the post though, Diesel talked about how originally the script for Fast X excluded Mia Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, but it looks like that might not be the case anymore. The post heavily hints that Brian might be back, and it looks like we might see him in the upcoming film. Fast X releases on May 19, 2023. Fast X: Vin Diesel Reveals New Title Logo As the Team Begins Shooting for the Film (View Pic).

