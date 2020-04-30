FC Goa Appoints Juan Ferrando as New Head Coach

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): FC Goa on Thursday announced the appointment of Juan Ferrando as the club's new head coach.Ferrando, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, began working as a football coach at the age of 18. He will take charge of the Gaurs for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League campaign.The 39-year-old said he is "incredibly excited" to be a part of the FC Goa."I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club's emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity," Ferrando said in a statement."I have heard a lot about Goa's passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football, and do our best to bring success to the club," he added.Reflecting on the same, FC Goa President Akshay Tandon said: "I am very pleased to welcome Juan Ferrando to the club. In Juan, we firmly believe that we have a coach who shares our vision, philosophy and hunger for success.""He has had success wherever he has been, and has made an impact on players playing at the very highest level. Our focus now will be to lend our full support to Juan in the days to come," he added.A UEFA Pro License holder, Ferrando was awarded the award for 'Best Coach' in 2017/18 by the Greek Football Association for his work at Volos. (ANI)

