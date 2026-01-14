Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings on the occasions of Makar Sankranti, Uttaraini, and Ghughuti Tyohar.

In a video message shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Makar Sankranti, Uttaraini, and Ghughuti Tyohar, associated with Uttarakhand's rich folk traditions."

He further highlighted the significance of the festival and expressed his hopes that the festival brings "happiness, prosperity and fresh energy for all."

"This sacred festival, marking the Sun God's transition to Uttarayan, symbolises our folk faith, connection with nature, and renewed awareness in life. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and fresh energy into the lives of all of you--this is our prayer," Dhami said in the video message.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Uttarayani Kauthik Fair organised by the Kumaon Cultural Upliftment Forum, Khatima, at the Seed Corporation premises by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a "Parvatiya Vikas Bhawan" (Mountain Development Building) and directed the District Magistrate to identify suitable land for the same.

He further declared that the Uttarayani Fair would be included in the official calendar and provided with financial assistance. At the committee's request, he also announced plans to build a permanent stage.

The Chief Minister said that Makar Sankranti is a festival of both spiritual and scientific significance. It is celebrated to mark the sun's transition into Uttarayan. In Indian culture, the Sun is regarded as the king among the planets; therefore, Makar Sankranti is also considered the day when a king visits the homes of his people.

He said that Uttarayani is not merely a festival, but a celebration of our culture, faith, and philosophy of life. At this time, the Sun brings a message of new energy, new hope, and new beginnings.

He expressed happiness that through events like the Uttarayani Kauthik, the younger generation is reconnecting with its roots. When children dance to traditional instruments, youth sing folk songs, and mothers and sisters participate in traditional attire, it reinforces the belief that our cultural heritage is in safe hands.

The Chief Minister said that Khatima is not just an assembly for him, but his home, and the people here are his family. It is from here that he began his journey of public service. (ANI)

