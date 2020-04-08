Fearing COVID-19, Man Starts Tying Masks Around His Goats' Muzzles

Khammam (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): After a tiger tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal, covered his goats' muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from COVID-19."I own 20 goats and my family is entirely dependent on them as we don't own any land for farming. After I heard about coronavirus, I started wearing a mask whenever I stepped out," Rao said. After hearing about a tiger testing positive for the deadly virus, Rao started tying masks around his goats' muzzles too."I have started tying masks around my goats' mouths after I heard COVID-19 infected a tiger in the USA. Since I am wearing a mask myself, I even decided to make my goats wear masks while foraging in the forest area."Earlier, a tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first known infection in an animal anywhere. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)