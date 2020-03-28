Finmin Seeks Suggestions from Media for Smooth Functioning of Banking, Insurance Ops

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Finance Ministry has sought suggestions from media for the smooth functioning of banking and insurance operation amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in a tweet, said it has taken various steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the people.

Media is requested to give suggestions for improving customer services during this difficult time, it said.

In another tweet, the DFS said, "Dear Fellow Citizens, In order to address your Banking & Insurance related queries & complaints with respect to Corona relief measures, DFS has created a new handle @DFSFightsCorona. Pls post your queries & complaints on this handle and help spread the message by RT."

This new handle has been created under the guidance of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it tweeted.

