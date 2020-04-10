FIR Against Delhi Hospital for Negligience in Handling Coronavirus Victim's Dead Body

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A FIR has been registered against senior administration management of Maharaja Agarsen Hospital located in Punjabi Bagh for negligence in handling of coronavirus victim's dead body and "violating" government guidelines.''A case vide FIR No 318/20 u/s 188/269/270 IPC and 3 Epidemic Act and Section 51B Disaster Management Act has been registered at PS Punjabi bagh against senior administration management of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital for negligence in informing the matter to local authorities and handing dead body of a corona victim in violation of government guidelines,'' the report read.A 72-year-old female patient Sheela Rani was admitted in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on March 10 and subsequently referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she was found COVID-19 positive.After instructions given by Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) West Delhi, Hospital Authorities carried out COVID- 19 test on patients coming in 5 meters periphery of Sheela and employees who came in contact with her.Following the tests, six employees of Maharaja Agrasen were found to be COVID-19 positive.Later in April, another patient namely Khila Ram from Sonipat, who was also admitted in the same ward was detected coronavirus positive and died on April 4 at Maharaja Agrasen.The hospital handed over the body to relatives of deceased without informing the local authorities and violating the guidelines on the dead body management for COVID-19 patients. A detailed inquiry in this regard was then conducted by District Magistrate (DM) West Delhi.Later, it was found that the family members of Khila Ram also did not inform anyone regarding the deceased's condition.Several persons attended the cremation of deceased Khila Ram. Later, Khila Ram's son was also found to be coronavirus positive. (ANI)

