FIR Against Saint for Raping Minor in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): An FIR has been registered at Jhusi police station against a saint for allegedly raping a minor girl during the ongoing Magh Mela.The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar Rai.Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime said, "As per our findings, the accused was a journalist and later became a saint. Our team is investigating the matter." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)