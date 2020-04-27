FIR Filed Against Man for Posting Morphed Photo of PM

Giridih (Jharkhand), Apr 27 (PTI) An FIR was on Monday filed here against a man who allegedly posted a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narenda Modi on social media, a police officer said.

The man has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, he said.

"The FIR was filed with Bagodar police station against Barkath Ansari for editing the photo of prime minister and posting indecent comments," the officer said, adding that efforts were underway to trace him.

