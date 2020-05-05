FIR Lodged Against over 400 Unidentified Migrants for Pelting Stones at Police in MP's Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against over 400 unidentified migrant workers for stone pelting at police in Sendhwa area of Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, officials said.At least 3 police personnel had received injuries in the incident, said Rajendra Solanki, Sub-Inspector at Sendhwa Rural Police Station.On Sunday, migrant workers had blocked the national highway here and allegedly pelted stones at the police in which three cops received minor injuries. (ANI)

