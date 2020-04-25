Fire at Timber Godown in Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a timber godown in Itwara area of the Old City area here on Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire which was put out in two hours by ten fire tenders, Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

The cause was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The area has slums. There are a few cloth godowns in the vicinity too.

A police official said they were investigating how the fire broke out during lockdown.

