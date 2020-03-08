Fire Breaks out at Club in Juhu

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) A fire broke out on the premises of Juhu Gymkhana, a club in suburban Juhu, on Saturday night, a civic official said.

There were no reports of casualties, he said.

The fire broke out around 9.30 pm on the second floor of the Gymkhana. Fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and it was soon doused, the official added.

Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)