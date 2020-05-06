Fire Breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC Market, 36 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

The shutdown has no end in sight though UEFA and European soccer leaders said last week they hope to complete the club season by June 30.

The 2020 European Championship for national teams was postponed for one year to clear space in the fixture calendar for clubs to win titles in domestic leagues and cups, and UEFA's competitions.

UEFA said the Europa League final, due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland, and the Women's Champions League final, scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria, were also postponed.

The Europa League is also frozen at the Round of 16 stage, with six of the eight first-leg games played.

The Women's Champions League was about to start the quarterfinals stage.

After consulting European soccer officials on March 17, UEFA created a working group chaired by its president Aleksander Ceferin to look at rescheduling this season's games.

UEFA said that panel would make more announcements “in due course.” (AP)

