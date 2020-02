New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan area of the national capital on Friday morning.As many as 14 fire tenders were rushed to the site of incident, as per the official. No injuries have been reported so far.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

