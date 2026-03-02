Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): It was an assured performance from Team X, who edged past Jindal Panther 9.5-6 in the final of the Jindal Polo Estate Cup on Sunday, according to a release.

Steady across all chukkers, Team X set the tone early through the contest to lift the title.

Also Read | Orlando City vs Inter Miami Florida Derby, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online.

Venkatesh Jindal, who struck five times for Team X, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Championship Match, while Naveen Jindal finished as the tournament's highest goalscorer.

Team X held the lead through all the chukkers, though Jindal Panther ensured the contest remained competitive. Early goals from Venkatesh Jindal, along with a brace from Phil Seller, helped Team X settle quickly and take control in the opening exchanges.

Also Read | India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Sanju Samson Shines As Men In Blue Beat West Indies.

Naveen Jindal found his rhythm in the second chukker, supported by Simran Shergill, who added two goals, while Sidhanth Sharma contributed one for Team X. At the halfway stage, Team X led 4.5-3, with Jindal Panther still within reach.

Venkatesh Jindal extended his tally in the third chukker, and Sidhanth Sharma added two more to widen the margin. With one chukker remaining, Team X held a 7.5-4 advantage.

Jindal Panther continued to press in the final stretch, with Bhawani Kalvi and the experienced Simran Shergill adding to their total. However, two further goals from Venkatesh Jindal ensured Team X stayed ahead and closed out the match to secure the title.

Reflecting on the victory, Phil Seller said, "It was satisfying to seal this win after losing to them earlier in the tournament. We had a strong start, and Venky (Venkatesh Jindal) was outstanding today -- he fully deserved the match MVP. It's also been fantastic to play the season here at Jindal Farm in Noida." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)