Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Five people on Friday died in a road accident near Barsoor here."Five people have lost their lives in a road accident near Nagphani, under Barsoor police station limits," Abhishek Pallav, Dantewada Superintendent of Police said.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

