Five More Coronavirus Patients Recover in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) Five more COVID-19 patients from twin cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune are set to be discharged from hospital after they tested negative twice in latest tests, an official said.

Three patients, who tested negative for the virus twice after 14-day isolation, were discharged in Pimpri- Chinchwad on Friday.

"The repeat samples of five more COVID-19 patients have tested negative and they will be discharged from the hospital," an official from local municipal corporation's health department said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far recorded 12 coronavirus cases. But no new case was detected in the last eight days.

