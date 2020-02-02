Foggy Weather Disrupts Traffic Movement in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital on Sunday. The vehicles were seen moving at a snail's speed in the morning hours due to low visibility in the area around the Delhi airport.However, the air quality displayed a slight improvement with the Air Quality Index (AQI) going up to 'poor' category from the 'very poor' category from yesterday.According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 218 at 9 am today which falls under the 'poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Lodhi Road recorded AQI of 339, 152 and 143, respectively.An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.The maximum temperature in the capital will be 20 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 7 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

