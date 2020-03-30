Football Federation Australia Extends Support to Red Cross in Fight Against COVID-19

Sydney [Australia], Mar 30 (ANI): Football Federation Australia (FFA) is extending its support to Red Cross in their efforts to respond to the effects of COVID-19 on community health and wellbeing by allowing "to use its platforms"."FFA is looking at innovative ways to use its platforms for the benefit of the wider community during these difficult times, and will commit its profile and connect its network, who reflect the diversity of our communities, to aid Red Cross in its efforts to respond to the effects of COVID-19 on community health and wellbeing," the FFA said in a statement."As the largest club-based participation sport in the country with a participation base of approximately 1.96 million participants, FFA recognise that football has an important civic duty towards the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.Australian Red Cross, in collaboration with the Australian Federal and State Governments, are helping respond to the effects of COVID-19 regarding the mental wellbeing of the most vulnerable in our communities impacted by COVID-19.FFA Chief Executive James Johnson said: "We are very glad to be working with the Australian Red Cross on this important initiative.""We will work together connecting people online to share essential tools and tips to give all Australians practical ways to support each other, maintain their wellbeing, and stay safely connected," he added.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 634,835, among them 29,957 fatalities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)