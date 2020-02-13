Foreign Envoys to Be Briefed by Army on Security Situation in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The second batch of 25 foreign envoys who are in Jammu and Kashmir will be briefed about the security situation in the region by Army today.The foreign envoys will visit Jammu today, where they will hold meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, district administration officials and civil society members of Jammu division.The group comprises of representatives from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan.Last month, envoys of 15 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh, and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)