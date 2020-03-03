Former Indian Footballer PK Banerjee's Condition Satisfactory Post- Ventilation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The condition of former Indian footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee, who was admitted to hospital on February 8, is satisfactory post-ventilation.The 83-year-old Banerjee is suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson's Disease and Dementia and heart problem."He is maintaining parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists comprising of Intensivist and Internal Medicine Specialist Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas and he is also being supervised by the team of Institute of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu and Dr Prof Kalyan Brata Bhattacharyya," Medica Superspecialty Hospital's statement said."... The Board has reviewed the ongoing treatment and are satisfied with the patient condition post ventilation," the statement added.Banerjee is viewed as one of the legends in Indian football and has been conferred with Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the sport in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)